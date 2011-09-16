* Traders say 25 bps rate rise factored in; decision at 0630 GMT

* State-run oil refiners rise after petrol price increase

* Short-covering lifts ONGC after follow-on share sale deferred (Updates to mid morning)

MUMBAI, Sept 16 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Friday, bolstered by firmer Asian markets and expectations the central bank would tone down its hawkish stance in the wake of slowing growth.

Traders said the market has factored in a quarter-point increase in rates at the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy at noon (0630 GMT), and would be watching for comments on the outlook.

A rate rise would be the 12th in 18 months and most economists expect the central bank to halt thereafter.

Leading lender State Bank of India and rival ICICI Bank were up 0.5 percent and 1 percent respectively. The broader BSE bank index was up 0.65 percent.

At 10:49 a.m. (0519 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 1 percent at 17,043.43 points, with 24 of its components rising.

"People have factored in a 25 basis point hike," said Kishor Ostwal, chairman at CNI Research. "Simultaneously, they believe the RBI will not continue with their hawkish stance. If that happens then market will remain in positive territory."

For stories leading up to the policy, see:

State-run oil refiners such Indian Oil Corp , and Bharat Petroleum Corp were up 1-2 percent after they raised petrol prices by nearly 5 percent.

"To my mind this is a fundamentally positive signal which the government is giving to the economy," said Deven Choksey managing director at brokerage K.R. Choksey. "This in turn means that going forward we will probably have larger amount of deficit under control."

He said an increase in fuel prices would help reduce the subsidy bill and boost earnings of refiners.

State-run explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp rose 6 percent after it deferred a follow-on share sale, valued at around $2.5 billion, due to poor market conditions.

Choksey said investors who had sold in anticipation of getting firm allotment at the offering were covering their positions.

Maruti Suzuki was trading flat after falling more than 1 percent. The leading car maker said it would cease production on Friday due to unrest at its Suzuki-owned engine supplier, as an 18-day long standoff with striking workers brings its factories to a halt. .

The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.85 percent at 5,118.90 points.

There were 1.56 gainers for every loser in the broader market on total volume of 175.77 million shares.

The market was also underpinned by improved global sentiment after coordinated action by major central banks around the world ensured European banks have access to dollar funding.

The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 2.6 percent and Japan's Nikkei gained 2.1 percent.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Tata Motors Ltd rose more than 5 percent after it said its global vehicle sales in August rose 3 percent from a year ago. .

* Tata Steel rose 1.9 percent after the world's No.7 producer said it won an order worth 80 million euros ($110 million) for supplying railway lines for a new high speed track between the French cities of Bordeax and Tours.

MAIN TOP 3 BY VOLUME

* SRS Ltd on 16.74 million shares

* ONGC on 7.33 million shares

* Tata Motors on 6.68 million shares

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro steady on move by central banks, EU meet eyed * Oil heads for weekly gain on central banks' Europe move * Asia stocks up, bearish bets trimmed ahead of Europe meet

* Euro zone progress extends Wall St gain` * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea.. S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan... Australia/NZ.... India....... China....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds.. ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: nTOPEQA] U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Indian rupee LME price overview