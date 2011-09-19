* Rate sensitive sectors come under pressure; DLF, SBI fall

* GVK Power & Infrastructure rise on overseas assets buy

* Markets eye Wednesday's U.S. FOMC meet outcome for cues (Updates to noon)

MUMBAI, Sept 19 Indian shares fell as much as 1.1 percent on Monday, tracking weak Asia amid continuing risk aversion, with lenders leading the losses as the latest rate increase by the Indian central bank is seen impacting profitability.

Top lender State Bank of India shed 1.7 percent and largest private bank ICICI Bank fell 2.4 percent as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which raised key lending rate for the 12th time in 18 months last Friday, reiterated its vow to fight inflation even at the cost of near-term growth.

At 12:09 p.m. (0639 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 1.09 percent at 16,749.99 points, with all but three of its components falling.

"Investors are not in a hurry to enter into rate-sensitive sectors like banking and real estate as the RBI has maintained its hawkish stance," Kishore P. Ostwal, chairman and managing director of CNI Research, said.

Mortgage lender Housing Development and Finance Corp slid 1.14 percent, while private sector lender HDFC Bank fell 0.6 percent.

"Further rate hikes may lead to defaults by small and medium enterprises, hence banks may not hike rates commensurate with the RBI's rate hike and there could be a little margin pressure on banks' profitability," Ostwal said.

India's top realtor DLF Ltd , another rate-sensitive firm, was down 1.9 percent.

Technology firms also fell on lingering concerns around the global economic growth, with investors fretting about European policymakers' fumbling attempts to solve their crippling sovereign debt crisis and a sputtering U.S. economy.

Market players continued to cut risk and move into gold and U.S. Treasuries, even as speculation grew that the Federal Reserve would announce further policy easing moves to stimulate the faltering U.S. economy at a meet this week.

The two-day meet that ends on Wednesday is eyed for direction, traders said.

India's No. 1 software exporter Tata Consultancy Services lost 0.6 percent, while bellwether Infosys shed 1.01 percent.

The United States is the largest market for the Indian technology firms, accounting for about half of the industry's revenue.

GVK Power & Infrastructure bucked the trend, rising as much as 7.4 percent after it agreed to pay $1.26 billion for some assets of Australia's Hancock Group.

Automaker Tata Motors fell as much as 2.5 percent after the Sunday Telegraph newspaper said its unit Jaguar Land Rover is set to build a 400 million pounds ($632 million) engine plant in the United Kingdom.

The broader 50-share NSE index was down 1.12 percent at 5,027 points.

The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down 2.58 percent.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Hospital chain Fortis Healthcare (India) Ltd rose over 5 percent after its chairman said its India and overseas business will touch $1 billion combined revenue after it agreed to buy out its sister firm Fortis Healthcare International.

* Leading car maker Maruti Suzuki gained as much as 1.29 percent after it resumed production on Sunday, as strikes ended at a key supplier but looked likely to continue at its Manesar factory wracked by labour unrest. It, however, gave up gains later to trade 0.3 percent down.

* Alfa Laval (India) gained as much as 19.3 percent after the company said its founders would consider voluntary delisting of its Indian business from the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange on Sept. 19. and

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

* GVK Power with volumes of 9.7 million shares

* Tata Motors with volumes of 6.9 million shares

* Lanco Infratech with volumes of 6.5 million shares

