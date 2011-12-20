* Shares fall for 5th straight session
* Policy logjam continues to deter foreign funds
* Banks lead fall on cbank measures, Europe woes
(Updates to mid-morning)
NEW DELHI, Dec 20 Continued selling by
foreign funds and slowing domestic growth prospects sent Indian
shares down 0.5 percent in early Tuesday trade, extending losses
of the past four sessions, with concerns over euro zone
sovereign debt crisis further denting sentiments.
Banks, which have the highest sectoral weightage on the
benchmark index, lead the fallers, days after the central bank
took measures to stem volatility in the rupee, which could
reduce local lenders' profit from currency-related fee income.
Besides paring trading limits for banks to curb speculative
trading, the Reserve bank of India deregulated interest rates on
non-resident external rupee deposits and ordinary non-resident
accounts late Friday to boost dollar inflows.
"We believe these measures will reduce currency market
volumes by around 25-30 percent over the near term as banks,
dealers and corporates transition to the new guidelines. This
could lead to a reduction in currency-related fee incomes for
domestic banks," Citigroup said in a note.
Banks globally are pressured on concerns that efforts to
contain the euro zone debt crisis were faltering and tougher
rules to strengthen banks' capital would further undermine their
profits.
The main 30-share BSE index was down 0.35 percent
at 15,325.39 points by 11:10 a.m. (0540 GMT), with 18 of its
components in the red.
Indian shares are down about a quarter so far this year and
are the worst performing major market globally. Foreign funds
have been increasingly pulling out money in light of a gloomy
domestic growth outlook.
"I think there is a continuous selling pressure, which is
coming back again and again. Selling will keep on continuing
till you have some sort of respite in the market," said Neeraj
Dewan, director at Quantum Securities.
"No good news is coming on the domestic front in any way.
Nothing is happening on the policy front, the biggest worry is
the policy logjam."
Foreign institutional investors have been net sellers of
around $300 million through Friday in 2011, compared with a
record investment of more than $29 billion in 2010.
There is no major selloff, however, by foreign funds, which
are waiting for a growth driver to kick in, Dewan said.
Shares in media firm Network 18 jumped 20 percent
early on Tuesday after a media report said Mukesh Ambani,
India's richest man and head of oil and gas major Reliance
Industries, is seeking to buy a stake in the company.
Other media firms also gained. NDTV rose 5
percent, while shares of TV Today Network gained about
1.5 percent.
Shares in Mahindra Satyam, India's fifth largest
software services firm, rose 8 percent after The Economic Times
reported on Tuesday that the company and Tech Mahindra
were close to appointing merchant bankers for a merger plan.
Tech Mahindra bought the firm in 2009, after it was hit by
India's biggest corporate fraud.
The broader 50-share NSE index was trading down 0.47
percent at 4,591.70 points.
In the broader market, there were more than 2 losers for
every gainer, with 166.8 million shares changing hands.
At 0540 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than
Japan was up 0.25 percent, Japan's Nikkei
was up 0.50 percent and South Korea's Kospi was
trading 0.94 percent higher.
STOCKS ON THE MOVE
* Orchid Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals rose 4
percent, after it received an initial milestone payment of $1.5
million, and said it was eligible to receive as much as $100
million in milestone payments.
* SKS Microfinance rose 3 percent after a deputy
governor of the Reserve Bank of India said microfinance
institutions would be allowed to borrow up to $10 million from
overseas markets.
MAIN TOP THREE BY VOLUME
* Jaiprakash Associates on 10.4 million shares
* Unitech on 6.7 million shares
* Tata Motors 4.9 million shares
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro creeps lower on Europe funding fears
* Brent rises above $104 on growing threats to supply
* Stocks, euro steady after sell-off
* Banks sink Wall Street, BofA below $5/share
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)
(anurag.kotoky@thomsonreuters.com; +91 11 4178 1024; Reuters
Messaging: anurag.kotoky.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea..
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan...
Australia/NZ.... India....... China....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds..
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on: nTOPEQA]
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Indian rupee LME price overview