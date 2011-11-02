MUMBAI Nov 2 Indian shares fell as much as 0.6 percent in early trade on Wednesday, as worries over a possible increase in local petrol prices hit sentiment, while Greece's abrupt call for a referendum on euro zone crisis dragged Asian peers.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 50-share NSE index was trading down 0.47 percent at 5,233.30 points with 28 of its components in the red.

The main 30-share BSE index was down 0.44 percent at 17,403.31 points. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; editing by Malini Menon)