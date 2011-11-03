MUMBAI Nov 3 Indian shares fell as much as 0.47 percent in early trade on Thursday, as fears of more foreign fund outflows in a risk-off market weighed on sentiment.

Asian shares fell on Thursday on fears that Europe's debt crisis could unleash financial chaos, after Greece's shock move to call a referendum on its latest bailout plan negotiated last week.

India's largest cement producer Ultratech Cement fell as much as 0.8 percent after its shipments in October fell 6.8 percent from a year ago to 3.19 million tonnes.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was trading down 0.3 percent at 17,413.16 points, with 22 of its components in the red.

The 50-share NSE index was down 0.3 percent at 5,243.1 points. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; editing by Malini Menon)