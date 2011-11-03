MUMBAI Nov 3 Indian shares fell as much as 0.47
percent in early trade on Thursday, as fears of more foreign
fund outflows in a risk-off market weighed on sentiment.
Asian shares fell on Thursday on fears that Europe's debt
crisis could unleash financial chaos, after Greece's shock move
to call a referendum on its latest bailout plan negotiated last
week.
India's largest cement producer Ultratech Cement
fell as much as 0.8 percent after its shipments in October fell
6.8 percent from a year ago to 3.19 million tonnes.
At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was
trading down 0.3 percent at 17,413.16 points, with 22 of its
components in the red.
The 50-share NSE index was down 0.3 percent at
5,243.1 points.
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; editing by Malini Menon)