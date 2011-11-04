MUMBAI Nov 4 Indian shares opened 1.1 percent
higher on Friday as better-than-expected domestic corporate
earnings boosted investor confidence while positive developments
in Greece aided sentiment.
Shares of Bharti Airtel , India's top mobile phone
carrier, opened down 1.08 percent on Friday after it reported a
bigger-than-expected 38 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by
higher interest costs and foreign exchange losses.
At 9:19 a.m. (0349 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was
trading up 1.14 percent at 17,681.63 points, with 27 of its
components gaining.
The 50-share NSE index was up 1.06 percent at
5,321.70 points.
