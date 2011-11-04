MUMBAI Nov 4 Indian shares opened 1.1 percent higher on Friday as better-than-expected domestic corporate earnings boosted investor confidence while positive developments in Greece aided sentiment.

Shares of Bharti Airtel , India's top mobile phone carrier, opened down 1.08 percent on Friday after it reported a bigger-than-expected 38 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by higher interest costs and foreign exchange losses.

At 9:19 a.m. (0349 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was trading up 1.14 percent at 17,681.63 points, with 27 of its components gaining.

The 50-share NSE index was up 1.06 percent at 5,321.70 points. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; editing by Malini Menon)