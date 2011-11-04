* Sentiment boosted by Greece developments, overall earnings

MUMBAI, Nov 4 Indian shares rose on Friday, buoyed by better-than expected corporate results and after Greece looked set to abandon a proposed referendum on a European Union bailout, but the benchmark is on track to fall for the week that was dominated by the EU's debt troubles.

On Thursday, Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou bowed to cabinet rebels and agreed to step down and make way for a negotiated coalition government, allaying fears over the proposed referendum.

At 12:08 p.m. (0638 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was trading up 0.95 percent at 17,646.86 points, with 28 of its components gaining.

"The settlement happening in the European Union may help currencies including the Indian rupee to gain compared to the dollar, luring the trading funds from the Western markets to look at India once again afresh," said Deven Choksey, CEO and managing director of brokerage K R Choksey.

"Also lower valuations in the market and good overall domestic earnings are aiding the sentiment," Choksey added.

The Indian rupee rose for the third straight session on Friday on expectations of foreign fund inflows after falling 10.7 percent from its peak in July.

Foreign funds had invested about $445.01 million in October, helping the index rise 7.6 percent.

A report by Royal Bank of Scotland said on Friday its estimates show foreign institutional investors' (FII) equity holdings in India were at $171 billion as of September, almost back at December 2009 levels.

Shares of Bharti Airtel , India's top mobile phone carrier, fell as much as 2.1 percent after a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly profit. It pared losses to trade up 0.9 percent partly because margins at its Africa operations improved.

"Free hand given on M&A by the telecom regulator has changed the game and entire sector is up for re-rating now," said Kishor P. Ostwal, Chairman and Managing Director, CNI Research.

India's telecoms regulator on Thursday proposed a relaxation of guidelines for mergers and acquisitions in the sector that if implemented by the government would facilitate a long-awaited consolidation in the crowded 15-player market.

Banking stocks led the gains as investors bought battered-down stocks after better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. The banking sector index has fallen 15 percent so far this year on worries that rising interest rates will hurt asset quality and margins.

Top lender State Bank of India was up 1.9 percent at 1,972.15 rupees. No. 2 lender ICICI Bank , which beat street estimates earlier this week with a 21.6 percent rise in second-quarter profit, was up 0.9 percent.

Export focused software firms also gained as panic over the debt crisis in Europe, their second-biggest market, subsided. The sector has been looking to increase its sales to the region to hedge against its excessive exposure to the United States.

India's No. 1 software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services was up 0.11 percent, while rivals Infosys Technologies and Wipro traded 1.2 percent and 0.6 percent higher, respectively.

Non-ferrous metals producer Sterlite Industries was the top percentage gainer as LME copper prices rose by more than one percent to reclaim $8,000 per tonne mark.

State-run oil explorer ONGC rose 1.4 percent ahead of its fiscal second-quarter earnings, which are expected to rise 21 percent to 65.1 billion rupees, according to a Reuters poll.

The 50-share NSE index was trading up 0.86 percent at 5310.60 points. In the broader market, gainers were ahead of losers in a ratio of 3:1 on total volume of about 252.27 million shares.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 3.12 percent by 0640 GMT, while Japan's Nikkei was 1.86 percent higher.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* No. 3 two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Co opened at its day's high after it posted a 40 percent rise in net profit on Thursday, prompting Bank of America Merrill Lynch to raise the stock's target price.

* Technology firm HCL Infosystems Ltd fell more than 3 percent after its July-September net profit plunged 74.4 percent.

* Bank of India shares rose over 1.5 percent after it said board would meet to consider raising equity share capital.

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

