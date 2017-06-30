(Repeating story first published on Thursday, no change to
By Vivek Mishra and Indradip Ghosh
BENGALURU, June 29 India's benchmark stock index
will reach a record high by year-end, driven in part by
confidence the government will likely pass through major
reforms, according to a Reuters poll of strategists who said
weak corporate earnings remain a concern.
With gains of over 15 percent so far this year, the Sensex
has outperformed most major global indices, overriding
worries about domestic company performance in part thanks to a
pool of global investor cash looking for higher returns.
It is now forecast to rise a further 7 percent to 33,000 by
the end of December from Wednesday's close of 30,834, according
to the poll of 50 strategists taken June 19-28. It is then
expected to reach 34,500 by the middle of next year.
That is an upgrade from consensus forecasts made in a
Reuters poll just three months ago.
March predictions for the Sensex to reach 30,294 by the
middle of this year were breached last month and it is close to
passing end-2017 expectations.
Similar gains are forecast for the broader NSE index
, which is predicted to trade at 10,000 by end-2017, up
about 5 percent from Wednesday's close, and then rise to 11,000
by the end of 2018.
"More money chasing few stocks can take the market to next
all time high (levels). In addition, yields falling in other
assets like gold, bonds and real assets will give the next
required push to equities," said B.V. Rudramurthy, research head
at Vachana Securities.
So far this month, $4 billion of foreign investment has
flowed into Indian capital market, and mostly into stocks, after
the government gave more clarity on the goods and services tax
(GST).
The implementation of the GST, set to come into effect from
July 1, will replace the existing multiple indirect taxes with
uniform tax across India, making it easier to do business in
Asia's third largest economy and in turn boost domestic stocks.
But the markets will need some time to adjust to the GST
implementation process, which could partially hurt corporate
earnings, although the ill-effects will likely fade in the long
term.
Corporate earnings weakened in the quarter through January
to March this year as many companies struggled after Prime
Minister Narendra Modi banned high-value currency notes late
last year.
That decision, declaring 500 and 1,000-rupee notes as null
and void, wiped out around 86 percent of the currency in
circulation, putting day-to-day business activities on the skid
in a predominantly cash-driven economy.
Thirty of 42 analysts who answered an additional question
said a correction of 10 percent or more is unlikely over the
next six months, but just under two-thirds of those predict a
correction of 5 percent or a bit more during that period.
When asked about a likely trigger, they identified
disappointing corporate earnings, a delayed monsoon or weakness
elsewhere in the global economy or markets.
"A 5 to 7 percent correction is seen in the near-term on
weak domestic earnings growth, high valuations and likely
uncertainties hovering around the implementation of the GST,"
said said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit BNP Paribas.
But a second consecutive year of normal monsoon, will be a
major boost for the economy and stocks, say equity strategists.
Monsoon showers, which make up nearly 70 percent of the
country's rainfall, are critical for the farm sector that
accounts for about 15 percent of India's $2 trillion economy and
employs more than half of the country's 1.3 billion people.
Sufficient amount of rainfall during the June-September
period will keep inflation lower and improve income from
agricultural sector, thereby boosting stocks of fertilisers and
fast moving consumer goods (FMCG).
Retail inflation slowed to 2.18 percent in May, from 2.99
percent in April, the lowest since the series began in 2012.
Persistently lower inflation has increased the chances of an
interest rate cut from the central bank by the end of this year.
"We believe that one rate cut is coming this year and a good
monsoon will provide a further cushion, which will be positive
for the stock market," said Sudeep Anand, head of institutional
equity research at IDBI Capital Markets & Securities.
