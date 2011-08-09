MUMBAI, Aug 9 Indian shares turned positive in afternoon trade on Tuesday, as investors covered short positions after Asian shares and U.S. futures pulled back sharply.

The Indian market had fallen 3.3 percent in early trade, mirroring the global equities rout triggered by fears that political leaders are failing to tackle debt crises in Europe and the United States.

Major Asian indexes fell between 4 and 9 percent, following drop of more than 6 percent on Wall Street on Monday in the first trading session since the historic downgrade of the United States' AAA credit rating by Standard & Poor's.

At 12:33 p.m. (0703 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was trading 0.14 percent higher at 17,014.65 points, with 18 of its components advancing.

The 50-share NSE index was up 0.34 percent at 5,135.50 points. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)