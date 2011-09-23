NEW DELHI, Sept 23 Indian shares reversed earlier losses and briefly turned positive in afternoon trade on Friday as investors drew some comfort from a rise in European equities after the G20 major economies pledged to preserve financial stability.

At 2:15 p.m. (0845 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.05 percent at 16,353.22, with 18 of its components rising. It briefly rose as much as 0.04 percent to 16,368.41 points.

The index had fallen as much as 1.9 percent earlier in the day on fears of renewed recession in the developed world.

The 50-share NSE index was down 0.05 percent at 4,921.15. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)