MUMBAI, Aug 9 Indian shares fell more than 3 percent early on Tuesday, mirroring the global equities rout triggered by fears that political leaders are failing to tackle debt crises in Europe and the United States.

At 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 2.8 percent at 16,521.65 points, with all its components declining. It had fallen as much as 3.3 percent in opening deals.

The 50-share NSE index was down 2.8 percent at 4,977.50 points.

Major Asian indexes fell between 4 and 9 percent, following drop of more than 6 percent on Wall Street on Monday in the first trading session since the historic downgrade of the United States' AAA credit rating by Standard & Poor's. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)