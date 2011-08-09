MOVES-UBS snares Reece as exec vice chair
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (IFR) - UBS has hired former Credit Suisse global ECM head Joe Reece as executive vice chairman of its investment bank as the Swiss bank looks to bolster its ranks of US dealmakers.
MUMBAI, Aug 9 Indian shares fell more than 3 percent early on Tuesday, mirroring the global equities rout triggered by fears that political leaders are failing to tackle debt crises in Europe and the United States.
At 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 2.8 percent at 16,521.65 points, with all its components declining. It had fallen as much as 3.3 percent in opening deals.
The 50-share NSE index was down 2.8 percent at 4,977.50 points.
Major Asian indexes fell between 4 and 9 percent, following drop of more than 6 percent on Wall Street on Monday in the first trading session since the historic downgrade of the United States' AAA credit rating by Standard & Poor's. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 A U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday upheld the Labor Department's controversial "fiduciary" rule governing retirement investment advice, in a stunning defeat for the business and financial services groups that had sought to overturn it.
