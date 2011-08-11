MUMBAI Aug 11 Indian shares fell half a percent early on Thursday, giving up Wednesday's gains and tracking a fall in Asian peers, as investors continued to worry about Europe's financial crisis.

At 9:17 a.m.(0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 0.53 percent at 17,038.70 points, with all but nine of its components declining.

The 50-share NSE index was down 0.51 percent at 5,134.50 points.

Major Asian indexes lost between 1 and 2 percent as the fallout from Wall Street's 4 percent drop overnight. However, the fall was limited by a rise in U.S. stock futures. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)