MUMBAI, Aug 10 Indian shares rose more than 2 percent early on Wednesday, mirroring a rebound in Asian shares after the U.S. Federal Reserve stepped in to stem a global equity rout.

At 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 2.0 percent at 17,195.18 points, with all but three of its components advancing. It had risen as much as 2.3 percent in opening deals after falling nearly 8 percent over six days.

The 50-share NSE index was up 1.98 percent at 5,173.5 points.

Major Asia indexes gained between 1-3 percent after U.S. shares rose as the Federal Reserve made an unprecedented pledge to keep interest rates near zero for at least two years, stemming a global equity rout for the time being. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)