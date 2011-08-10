* Indian shares rise as much as 2.3 pct, snap 6-day slide

* Fed promises interest rates near zero for 2 years

* Reliance Inds, Mahindra & Mahindra gain

* Other Asian indexes gain 1-3 pct

MUMBAI, Aug 10 Indian shares rose more than 2 percent on Wednesday, snapping a six session losing streak and tracking Asian stocks, after the U.S. Federal Reserve promise to keep interest rates near zero for two more years stemmed a global equity rout.

At 11:49 a.m. (0619 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 1.81 percent at 17,163.01 points, with 25 components advancing, and rose as much as 2.3 percent in opening deals. The index has fallen nearly 8 percent over six days.

"While India does not remain immune to a contagion following the U.S. debt downgrade, as of now we expect the impact on the Indian economy to be limited. Aside from the current short-term volatility, we expect India to do well over the longer term," Alexander Treves, head of Investments-India at Fidelity International, told Reuters Insider.

Cautious foreign institutional investors have sold Indian equities worth about $803 million so far this month, after investing a net $2.3 billion until July end.

Major Asia indexes gained between 1 and 3 percent, after Wall Street shares on Tuesday posted their biggest one-day gain in more than two years, when the S&P 500 index leapt 4.7 percent.

"The U.S. market bounced back strongly, so there was obviously an impact of that on the market. But nonetheless valuations have also become attractive," said Gajendra Nagpal chief executive at Unicon Financial Intermediaries.

"I would not really want to term this as a corrective rally. I do believe that valuations are attractive and some smart money would come and chase stocks," Nagpal said.

Reliance Industries, which has the highest weight on the main index, rose more than 2 percent. The stock has lost more than a quarter of its value so far in 2011, mainly weighed down by worries of slowing production from its showcase gas fields off India's east coast.

Bluechip tech stocks Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys were up 3 and 4 percent, respectively. They have lost nearly 15 and 14 percent, respectively, over the past six sessions, as worries over the global economy dented outlook for the outsourcing business.

Software services exporter Mahindra Satyam jumped as much as 15 percent after it reported late on Tuesday that quarterly net profit more than doubled, on higher client spend and margin expansion. .

Auto maker Mahindra & Mahindra , whose core business includes tractors, rose more than 5 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded it to "overweight" from "equalweight."

Morgan Stanley said the company would benefit from weak commodity prices, margin expansion in the second half of fiscal year 2012 and overall lower materials costs.

Domestic sales of trucks and buses, a key pointer to economic activity, rose 23.7 percent to 64,241 vehicles in July, an industry body said. Car sales, however, fell 15.8 percent in July hit by higher interest rates and vehicle costs.

Commodity prices rebounded on Wednesday, after the U.S. central bank's move, however, the markets remained wary about its implication.

The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 2.74 percent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.05 percent and South Korea's Kospi was higher by 0.27 percent.

The 50-share NSE index was 1.91 percent higher at 5,169.3 points.

In the broader market, 1,250 advances far outnumbered 122 declines on volume of 158.1 million shares.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Shares in Indian wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy rose over 5 percent in early trades after the company received orders worth $107 million .

* Bharat Forge rose more than 5 percent after its June-quarter net profit jumped 64 percent on year. .

MAIN TOP 3 BY VOLUME ON NSE

* Suzlon Energy on 12.02 million shares

* Unitech on 7.6 million shares

* Satyam Computer on 4.98 million shares

