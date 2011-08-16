MUMBAI Aug 16 Indian shares are expected to surge on Tuesday, tracking gains in global equities, and State Bank of India will be in focus after the country's top lender posted its second straight drop in quarterly profit.

State Bank of India expects a stronger second quarter after provisions for sour loans coupled with treasury losses led to a 46 percent drop in net profit for its fiscal first quarter ended June.

Shares in Reliance Communications will also be watched after the No. 2 mobile operator reported a sharper-than-forecast 37 percent fall in quarterly profit, its eighth straight quarter of profit drop.

Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday, following Wall Street shares which climbed for the third straight session on Monday, inspired by takeover news and better-than-expected Japanese data after a torrid July and August.

Global shares drew succour from news that Google has offered to buy Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc for about $12.5 billion, and that Japan's economy shrank less than anticipated in the second quarter.

The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 1 percent by 0311 GMT, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.3 percent and South Korea's Kospi was trading nearly 4 percent higher.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore SINc1 were up 1.6 percent, indicating a positive opening for the Indian market.

On Friday, India's 30-share BSE index fell 1.3 percent at 16,839.63, posting third consecutive weekly loss on global economic concerns and expectations that the central bank may continue with its monetary tightening cycle.

Indian markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Company , after the company said it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in ship design engineering and consulting firm Conceptia Software partly by acquiring shares from shareholders and the remainder through purchases.

* DB Realty , after it reported last Friday April-June standalone net profit nudged up 6 percent to 868.43 million rupees and that the realtor would invest in another group firm to diversify asset portfolio.

* Reliance Broadcast Network , after the private radio stations and TV channels operator's net loss for June quarter widened.

* Patel Engineering Ltd , after the company reported a 60.39 percent lower net profit in April-June quarter.

