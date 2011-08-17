MUMBAI Aug 17 Indian shares are likely to fall on Wednesday, extending their losing streak to a fourth straight session, tracking mostly weak Asian peers after French and German leaders failed to deliver a conclusive solution to the euro zone debt crisis.

Shares in Tata Motors will be watched after the company said its global vehicle sales in July fell 6 percent from a year ago to 85,392.

Most Asian markets fell on Wednesday after an anticipated meeting between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel fell short of producing a plan of action to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.

At 0309 GMT, Japan's Nikkei was down 1 percent, while South Korea's Kospi was trading slightly higher.

Adding to the cautious mood in Asia, S&P stock futures ESc1 dropped almost half a percent, indicating a lower opening on the Wall Street later in the day.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore SINc1 were down 0.1 percent.

On Tuesday, India's 30-share BSE index ended down 0.65 percent, or 108.69 points at 16,730.94.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* DLF , after India's largest real estate developer was served a penalty of 6.3 billion rupees by competition watchdog after it found the company to have abused its dominant market position.

* Muthoot Finance Ltd , after the country's largest specialist gold lender said it is planning to raise up to 10 billion rupees through a public bond issue, the proceeds of which will be used for financing its activities and capital expenditure.

* Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd , after the drugmaker said it resumed production at its active pharmaceutical ingredients plant in Chennai.

FACTORS TO WATCH * For technical analysis click on www.reuterstechnicals.net * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Common bond setback saps euro; Swiss meeting eyed * Oil falls as euro zone worries remain * Asian shares fall, euro shaky after summit * Sarkozy, Merkel plan fails to inspire Wall St * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Rajesh Kurup; editing by Malini Menon)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Indian rupee LME price overview