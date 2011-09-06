MUMBAI, Sept 6 Indian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, tracking weak Asian peers amid fears that Europe's sovereign debt troubles are worsening and could trigger a second full-blown banking crisis.

State-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp will be watched after sources told Reuters late on Monday, its $2.5 billion follow-on share sale is likely to be launched on Sept. 20.

At 0251 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down 1.13 percent, while Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.23 percent and South Korea's Kospi shed 0.89 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore SINc1 were down 0.83 percent, indicating a lower opening for the Indian market.

U.S. stock futures fell more than 2 percent on Monday, hit hard after European markets slumped on renewed fears the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis is worsening.

The main Indian stock index fell 0.64 percent on Monday, snapping a three-day winning streak, on renewed global economic concerns.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Dunlop India after the Business Standard reported the tyre maker was looking to raise 3 billion to 3.5 billion rupees by selling a piece of land in Mumbai.

* Neyveli Lignite Corp after the Business Standard reported the company planned to invest 402 billion rupees to build a power plant each in the states of Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro struggles, Aussie wary ahead of rate news * Brent crude rises $1 to $111.08 * Asian shares fall amid euro zone, banking worries * Futures down 2 pct, following Europe selloff * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Ketan Bondre and Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

