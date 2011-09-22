MUMBAI, Sept 22 Indian shares are set to fall early on Thursday in tandem with world markets after the Federal Reserve warned the United States faced a grim economic outlook.

U.S. stocks suffered their worst drop in a month after the Fed said there were "significant downside risks" to the economy even as it took another stab at boosting growth.

"Since U.S. market has fallen, Indian market will also fall but by end of the day, some recovery might be seen," R.K. Gupta, managing director, Taurus Mutual Fund, said.

At 0245 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down 4 percent, while Japan's Nikkei fell 1.6 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore SINc1 were down 1.6 percent, indicating a lower opening for Indian market.

Leading software exporter Tata Consultancy Services would be in focus after its chief executive told Reuters the firm saw opportunity as corporate customers embrace new technology, although a poor economy means that overall spending in the United States and Europe will stay weak.

The 30-share BSE index had ended down 0.2 percent at 17,065.15 on Wednesday.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Videocon Industries Ltd , after a unit of the firm announced a discovery of oil and gas in Brazil.

* Redington India Ltd , after a top official said the company has been appointed to distribute Dell Inc laptops in India.

* Gemini Communication Ltd , after the communications equipment maker said its board would meet on Sept. 24 to approve a buyback of shares.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Dollar hits 7-mth high after Fed's Operation Twist * Brent crude falls more than $1 on grim econ outlook * Stocks slide as Fed's gloom spooks buyers * Wall St sinks 3 pct after Fed cites economic 'risks' * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Indian rupee LME price overview