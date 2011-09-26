MUMBAI, Sept 26 Indian shares are expected to open lower on Monday, weighed down by weakness in other Asian markets as global investors reacted with caution to reports of European leaders working on new ways to limit the fallout from the euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

Software exporters such as Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys will be focus following a sharp depreciation in the rupee last week.

At 0302 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down 0.9 percent, while Japan's Nikkei fell 1.7 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore SINc1 were down 0.1 percent, indicating a lower opening for Indian market.

The 30-share BSE index had dropped 1.2 percent on Friday to 16,162.06, its lowest close in nearly a month.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilisers , after a top official said the government plans to cut its stake in the state-run firm through a follow-on share sale planned in the third or fourth quarter of the next financial year.

* Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd , after top official with the pharmaceutical ingredient-maker said it had received approval for seven products from Australia.

* 3M India Ltd , after the company said it has opened a new research and development centre in Bangalore, and aims to more than double its R&D personnel to 300 in the next 5 years.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro off to a choppy start amid EU confusion * U.S. crude up as Europe works to bolster debt crisis * Stocks, euro slip on caution about Europe crisis * Wall Street stabilizes after disastrous week * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

