MUMBAI, Sept 27 Indian shares are expected to start higher on Tuesday, in line with their Asian peers that climbed on hopes that European officials would find a solution to cut Greece's debt and shore up European banks.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories would be watched after it called off a proposed $34.9-million-acquisition of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals' prescription drugs business in Russia.

At 0247 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 3.8 percent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.8 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore SINc1 were up 1.9 percent, indicating a higher opening for Indian market.

The 30-share BSE index had dropped for the fourth straight session on Monday to end down 0.7 percent at 16,051.1.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* JSW Steel , after the steel maker said it had scaled down production at its key plant to 30 percent of its capacity from Saturday, after state-run NMDC stopped supplying iron ore.

* Pipavav Defence and Offshore Ltd , after the defence ministry decided to put on hold a joint venture between the private sector shipbuilder and state-run Mazagon Dock following reports of lack of transparency in the deal.

* GMR Infrastructure , after the company said it agreed to sell a 30 percent stake in its unit GMR Energy (Singapore) Pte Ltd to Petronas International Corp, a unit of Malaysian state-run oil firm Petronas.

