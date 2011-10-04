MUMBAI, Oct 4 Indian shares are set to start lower on Tuesday as foreign investors continue to cut positions amid worries in overseas markets of another global recession.

Shares in metal and mining firms could be under pressure after copper futures slipped on the London Metal Exchange on Monday for the fifth session.

At 8:38 a.m. (0308 GMT), MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.7 percent, while Japan's Nikkei was 1.6 percent lower.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore SINc1 were down 0.7 percent, pointing to a weak opening for the Indian market.

World stocks fell to a 15-month low on Monday as growing expectation of a Greek default raised increased fears of another global slowdown.

The 30-share BSE index fell 1.8 percent on Monday to 16,151.45 points, its lowest close in a week, on foreign fund outflows dictated by global growth worries.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* JSW Steel Ltd after the company said its promoters pledged 15.27 percent outstanding shares of the company.

* Pantaloon Retail India Ltd after the company said its board approved raising up to 15 billion rupees.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Yen surges on flight from risk * Brent oil falls below $101 on Greek crisis, dollar * Stocks, euro plunge on Greek default fears * Wall St ends down; banks drag * For closing rates of Indian ADRs

