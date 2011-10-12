MUMBAI, Oct 12 Indian shares are expected to tread water early on Wednesday as investors turn cautious ahead of industrial output data, while software bellwether Infosys will be in focus as it reports quarterly results before the market opens.

Industrial output probably grew 5.0 percent in August from a year earlier, on a favourable statistical base effect, despite successive interest rate rises slackening the pace of growth, a Reuters poll showed. The data is due at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT).

Infosys, which kicks off the quarterly corporate earnings parade, is expected to report a near 9 percent rise in net profit, and investors will be watching its guidance amid concerns that a slowing U.S. economy and the Europe debt crisis could impact outsourcing demand.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.6 percent by 0224 GMT, while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.7 percent. South Korea's Kospi was trading 0.2 percent higher.

The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore SINc1 were up 0.1 percent, pointing to a slightly higher open for the Indian markets.

On Tuesday, the main 30-share BSE index ended down 0.13 percent at 16,536.47 points.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Max India after South Africa's Life Healthcare said it would pay about $108 million for a quarter stake in the Indian company's hospitals unit Max Healthcare.

* DLF after sources said the realty player had asked bidders to make binding offers within two weeks for its luxury hotel chain Amanresorts International, in a deal that could fetch at least $400 million.

* Aurobindo Pharma after the Medicines Patent Pool said the drugmaker had joined a patent pool designed to make HIV/AIDS treatments more widely available to the poor.

* BEML Ltd after the company said it had signed a technical pact Vosta LMG to enter dredging business.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro rally stalls after Slovak vote * Brent up a 5th day, Iranian plot supports * Asia shares fall as Alcoa, Slovak move caps euro * Wall Street holds steady, ready for earnings * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

