MUMBAI, Oct 13 Indian shares are set to start higher on Thursday on hopes the government will take measures to bolster slowing growth.

"There are fears that the slowing economy would hit the government's tax collection targets and hence measures would be taken to push the growth," R.K. Gupta, managing director, Taurus Mutual Fund, said.

"This is positive for banks and hence the stocks would rise."

Tata Steel would be watched after its chief executive for Europe said, the firm may cut production further in Europe in the next few months if steel orders weaken.

The U.S. and Asian markets rose on hopes of measures being taken by Europe to curb the region's debt problems as Slovakia reached a deal to strengthen the euro zone rescue fund.

At 0252 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.98 percent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.15 percent. South Korea's Kospi was trading 1.12 percent higher.

The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore SINc1 were up 0.2 percent, pointing to a higher opening for the Indian market.

On Wednesday, the main 30-share BSE index rose 2.6 percent to 16,958.39, its highest close in over three weeks, as investors welcomed results from No. 2 software exporter Infosys .

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering will be watched after tax authorities visited the offices of promoter SKIL Group in New Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday.

* Religare Enetreprises after the company acquired 100 percent stake in Shreyas Stocks Pvt Ltd and Shreyas Advisory Pvt Ltd.

