MUMBAI Oct 25 Indian shares are seen opening higher on Tuesday, as investors continue to look favourably at renewed efforts from European leaders to contain the debt crisis in the region and have largely factored in an expected interest rate increase.

European policymakers neared a deal over the weekend on bank recapitalization, and euro zone officials said France and Germany were close to agreement on how to use the European Financial Stability Facility to stave off contagion in the bond market.

An expected 25 basis point hike in interest rates by India's central bank, the region's most hawkish with 12 increases since March 2010, was unlikely to affect the market given it has already been factored, traders said.

NTPC , India's biggest power producer, will be watched closely ahead of its second-quarter earnings announcement. Analysts expected profit to be down by around 5 percent.

State-run gas utility GAIL India will also be eyed after the firm announced a 19 percent jump in second-quarter profits and said it plans to buy stakes in more shale gas assets in the United States.

On Monday, global stocks hit a seven-week high and commodities rallied on hopes that Europe was moving closer to resolving the crisis. India's benchmark index closed up 0.92 percent.

At 0254 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 0.9 percent, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3 percent and South Korea's Kospi was trading lower by 0.4 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore SINc1 were up 0.4 percent, indicating a higher opening for the Indian market.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* JSW Steel after media reports said India's No.3 steelmaker is considering a bid for Australian coal miner New Hope Corp in a deal which is likely to be worth more than $5 billion.

* Dr. Reddy's Laboratories after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Indian drugmaker's Zyprexa generic for treating schizophrenia, bipolar disorder.

* Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services after it posted a 11 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit.

* Titan Industries after its September-quarter net profit grew 16 percent.

