MUMBAI, Nov 17 Indian shares are expected to extend losses to a sixth consecutive session on Thursday, after the corporate earnings season failed to provide any cheer and as lingering worries about the euro zone debt crisis keep investors jittery.

Software exporters such as Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services will be watched, as the rupee is expected to remain under pressure after the currency ended off a near 32-month low on Wednesday.

The companies get more than half their revenue from the United States.

Shares in top mobile operator Bharti Airtel will also be in focus after a senior executive said on Wednesday the company saw an increase in the uptake of third-generation (3G) services it launched earlier this year.

At 0317 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down 0.7 percent, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.3 percent and South Korea's Kospi shed 0.1 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were down 1.3 percent, indicating a weak opening for the domestic market.

The main 30-share stock index fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday to 16,775.87.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Patni Computer Systems after its U.S.-based majority owner iGate said it planned to delist Patni Computer from stock exchanges to obtain full ownership of the company and would offer a minimum price of 356.74 rupees a share for the current shareholders.

* GVK Power and Infrastructure after its unit signed a financing agreement with Axis Bank to a fund a power project worth 11.89 billion rupees.

* Indowind Energy after the company said its founder group had raised stake in the company to 30.41 percent from 27.96 percent.

* ABB after the company said operations at a manufacturing unit were disrupted following a fire that broke out on Nov. 14.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro hits 5-week low as contagion fears intensify * Brent crude slips more than $1 to $110.75/bbl * Asian shares, euro fall on jitters over France * Wall Street falls, eyes banking contagion * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview