MUMBAI, Dec 9 Indian shares are set to open lower on Friday ahead of another batch of weak economic data expected next week and fading hopes for a resolution to the euro zone's debt problems.

India's industrial output likely shrank 0.5 percent in October from the same month a year ago, its first decline in over two years, hurt by a slowdown in export growth, a Reuters poll showed.

The data is due on Monday.

"The global markets have fallen and our market will continue to underperform ahead of the RBI's monetary policy next week," Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities, said.

The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to pause at its meeting next Friday after raising rates for 13 times since early 2010 to fight stubborn inflation.

Top telecoms firm Bharti Airtel will be watched after it had entered into an exclusive pact to distribute Samsung Electronics Co's wireless products in 17 African countries for two years.

By 0250 GMT, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was trading down 1.5 percent, the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were down 1.25 percent, indicating a weak opening for the domestic market.

The 30-share BSE index closed down 2.3 percent on Thursday -- its biggest single-day fall since Nov. 21 -- to 16,488.24 points.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Geojit BNP Financial Services, after French lender BNP Paribas agreed to pay 405 million rupees to buy out its Indian institutional broking business.

* Reliance Capital, after the Mint newspaper reported the company was in talks with at least three international firms to sell a 26 percent stake in its general insurance arm. A company spokesman declined to comment on the report.

* Natco Pharma, after the drugmaker said it raised 675 million rupees through a share sale to qualified institutional investors.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * EC President briefing delayed as EU talks drag on * Oil dragged down by ECB comments; eyes EU summit * Stocks, commodities fall as EU summit hopes fade * Wall Street falls on dashed euro-zone hopes

