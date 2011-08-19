MUMBAI, Aug 19 Indian stocks are expected to fall on Friday tracking another slump in global markets on growing fears that the U.S. economy was sliding into recession and as some European lenders faced short-term funding strains, raising fears of a banking crisis.

Lingering worries about a slowdown in India's economic growth and profitability of domestic companies due to high interest rates will also weigh on investor sentiment, hampering fund inflows into the markets.

Shares in ICICI Bank will be in focus after the country's No. 2 lender launched a fixed-rate home loan scheme, where interest rates on mortgages can be fixed for a year or two years.

Asian stocks tumbled as much as 4 percent on Friday and gold hit a fresh high as investors rushed into safe-havens after heavy losses on U.S. and European markets overnight.

European equities suffered their biggest daily slide in two-and-a-half years on Thursday, while in the U.S. the Nasdaq ended more than 5 percent lower and the S&P 500 dropped more than 4 percent.

In Asia on Friday, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down nearly 3 percent by 0314 GMT, while Japan's Nikkei fell 2.2 percent and South Korea's Kospi was trading 4.3 percent lower.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore SINc1 were down 1.4 percent, indicating a lower opening for the Indian markets.

On Thursday, India's 30-share BSE index fell 2.2 percent to their lowest close in nearly 15 months.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Telecoms infrastructure firm GTL , after its June-quarter net profit fell 68 percent.

* K.S. Oils Ltd , after its board approved raising funds by issuing global depository receipts (GDRs) for up to $150 million.

* State-run Power Finance Corp , after sources told Reuters late Thursday that the company had raised more than 32 billion rupees via 5-year and 15-year bonds.

FACTORS TO WATCH * For technical analysis click on www.reuterstechnicals.net * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * US dlr up on safety flight, buyers reluctant * Oil falls on renewed demand fears * Stocks slump on US recession fears, Europe woes * Beaten-down Wall St slammed by recession fears * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup and Kaustubh Kulkarni; editing by Malini Menon)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Indian rupee LME price overview