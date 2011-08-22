MUMBAI, Aug 22 Indian stocks are expected to tread water on Monday on select bargain hunting after a heavy sell-off last week, but the gains are seen capped on lingering worries about the health of the global economy.

State-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) will be watched after it said it has received government approval to mine a coal block in the eastern Orissa state, which has an estimated reserve of 70 million tonnes.

Indian shares fell nearly 2 percent last Friday to log their fourth straight weekly loss, their longest weekly losing streak since the Lehman collapse in 2008, as fears of United States sliding into a recession triggered a safe-haven flight globally.

However, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said last Friday that India's economy was robust and the growth story was intact.

The Wall Street ended a fourth week of losses on a down note on Friday as most buyers left the market before the weekend on growing fears of another U.S. recession and destabilization in Europe's financial system.

At 0254 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was higher by 0.3 percent, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2 percent while South Korea's Kospi was trading 0.17 percent lower.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore SINc1 were up by 0.20 percent, indicating a higher opening for the Indian market.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Tata Motors , after Goldman Sachs cut its target price of the firm to 774 rupees from 1,073 rupees last Friday citing lower revenue growth outlook amid high local interest rates and global uncertainties.

* Siemens Ltd , after it received a contract worth 2.88 billion rupees from Power Grid Co, Bangladesh.

