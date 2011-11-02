MUMBAI, Nov 2 Indian shares are seen opening lower on Wednesday on weak investor sentiment ahead of another possible petrol price increase as well as a sharp fall in global markets on Greece's surprise call for a referendum on the euro zone bailout package.

"The markets will possibly start lower on global concerns, but might stabilise later in the day as the developments in the Greece are more of a political nature," said Deven Choksey, chief executive at brokerage K.R. Choksey.

State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) is considering a further increase in petrol prices as it struggles to cut down on retailing losses, its finance director said on Tuesday.

HPCL and its fellow state oil product sellers Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corp tend to move their prices in tandem.

The world's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp would be watched after its October sales inched up 1.3 percent from a year earlier to 512,238 vehicles.

Ambuja Cement would also be in focus after its September quarter net profit lagged market estimates.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.2 percent by 0253 GMT, while Japan's Nikkei fell 1.93 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore SINc1 were down 1.03 percent, indicating a lower opening for the Indian market.

The main 30-share index closed 1.27 percent lower on Tuesday at 17,480.83 points.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Bearings maker SKF India , after it reported about 36 percent jump in its September-quarter net profit.

* Pharmaceuticals firm Merck Ltd , after it posted 19 percent fall in its September-quarter net profit.

* Drugmaker Piramal Healthcare Ltd , after it announced settlement of a patent litigation with Baxter Healthcare related to generic version of suprane.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro near 3-week low as Greece rattles investors * Crude falls on Greek debt worries, China data * Asia shares, euro fall on debt worry, FOMC eyed * Greek vote brings uncertainty back to Wall St * For closing rates of Indian ADRs

(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni and Ketan Bondre; editing by Malini Menon)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Indian rupee LME price overview