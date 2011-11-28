MUMBAI, Nov 28 Indian shares are expected to start higher on Monday, supported by firmer Asian markets and hopes the government will push more reforms after liberalising foreign investment in the retail sector.

"The fact that the government has set the reform ball rolling is going to help sentiment," said Deven Choksey, chief executive and managing director of brokerage K.R.Choksey. "Also, we are an oversold market so some bounceback is expected."

Last week, India approved 51 percent foreign direct investment in supermarkets, paving the way for firms such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Tesco and Carrefour to enter one of the world's largest untapped markets.

Asian markets rose Monday on hopes Europe will come up with some concrete steps this week towards activating a euro zone bail-out fund that is crucial to relieving funding stresses on the region's troubled economies.

By 0230 GMT MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 2.29 percent, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore were up 1.13 percent, indicating a higher start for the domestic market.

Reliance Industries, which planned to build on moves beyond its core energy business, will be watched after it mutually terminated negotiations with Bharti Enterprises to buy stake in two of Bharti's insurance joint ventures that it has with France's AXA.

The main 30-share BSE index fell 4.1 percent last week, its fourth consecutive weekly drop, to 15,695.43, its lowest close in more than two years.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Madhucon Projects after the company said it had won a contract worth 4.22 billion rupees.

* Oil refineries Indian Oil Corp, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals and Essar Oil after India's refinery output in October fell 2.8 percent.

* Dhanlaxmi Bank after Fitch Ratings revised the lender's outlook to 'stable' from 'positive'.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro rises on Italy aid hopes; outlook still shaky * Crude jumps on eurozone integration push * Asian shares, euro rise amid Italy aid hopes * Futures rise in electronic trade on Europe hopes * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Nandita Bose and Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Indian rupee LME price overview