People watch a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

MUMBAI Indian stocks rose nearly 2 percent on Friday, posting their first weekly gain in four, as a rebound in commodity prices and Bank of Japan's bold move to adopt negative interest rates ended a tough month for markets with a flourish.

The Nifty .NSEI ended 1.87 percent higher, its biggest single-day percentage gain in a week.

For the week, the index gained 1.9 percent, its first weekly gain in four. It shed 4.8 percent in January in its worst monthly performance since August 2015.

The Sensex .BSESN ended 1.64 percent higher on Friday. For the week, it rose 1.78 percent but fell 4.77 percent in January.

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)