By Aniruddha Basu

MUMBAI, Aug 10 Indian shares gained 1.6 percent on Wednesday, snapping a six-session fall, on short covering as global markets recovered after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to maintain near-zero interest rates for at least two more years.

Investors also took comfort from data showing China's export growth accelerating in July, calming fears that weak demand from Europe and the United States would hit the world's second-biggest economy.

"The pressured selling has stopped in the global market. That's the reason some amount of recovery has happened. We don't rule out some amount of short covering at the same time," said Deven Choksey, managing director and CEO of KR Choksey Shares.

"One has to tread carefully in this market and we will have to play on bounces and dips now."

The 30-share BSE index ended up 1.62 percent at 17,130.51 points, with 23 components advancing, having risen as much as 2.3 percent in opening deals. The index has fallen nearly 7 percent over the previous six sessions.

Cautious foreign institutional investors have sold Indian equities worth about $803 million so far this month, after investing a net $2.3 billion until July end.

"While India does not remain immune to a contagion following the U.S. debt downgrade, as of now we expect the impact on the Indian economy to be limited," Alexander Treves, head of Investments-India at Fidelity International, told Reuters Insider.

"Aside from the current short-term volatility, we expect India to do well over the longer term," he said.

Major Asia indexes gained between 1 and 3 percent, after Wall Street shares on Tuesday posted their biggest one-day gain in more than two years, when the S&P 500 index leapt 4.7 percent. .

Reliance Industries, which has the highest weight on the main index, rose about 1 percent. The stock has lost more than a quarter of its value so far in 2011, mainly dragged by worries of slowing production from its showcase gas fields, off India's east coast.

Bucking the trend, state-run Indian Oil Corp fell more than 3 percent as its first quarter net loss widened to 37.19 billion rupees.

Tech majors Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys gained 2 percent and 3 percent, respectively, having lost nearly 15 and 14 percent, respectively, over the previous six sessions until Tuesday, as worries over the global economy dented outlook for outsourcers.

Software services exporter Mahindra Satyam jumped more than 10 percent, after it reported late Tuesday that quarterly net profit more than doubled, on higher client spend and margin expansion.

Mahindra & Mahindra , India's largest utility vehicles maker, rose more than 5 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded it to "overweight" from "equalweight", saying it would benefit from weak commodity prices and margin expansion in the second half of fiscal year 2012.

Local sales of trucks and buses, a key pointer to economic activity, rose 23.7 percent to 64,241 vehicles in July, an industry body said. Car sales, however, fell 15.8 percent, hit by higher interest rates and vehicle costs.

Commodity prices rebounded on Wednesday, after the U.S. central bank's move, although the markets remained wary about its implication.

The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 2.47 percent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.05 percent and South Korea's Kospi was higher by 0.27 percent.

The 50-share NSE index ended 1.74 percent higher at 5,161 points.

In the broader market, 1,210 gainers far outnumbered 247 losers on a volume of 651.7 million shares.

* Shares in Indian wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy rose 5 percent after the company received orders worth $107 million.

* Bharat Forge rose more than 5 percent after its June-quarter net profit jumped 64 percent on year.

* Bombay Burmah Trading Corp rose more than 4 percent after it agreed to sell its Sunmica Division, which manufactures and markets decoratives and industrial laminates, to AICA Laminates India Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of AICA Kogyo Ltd, Japan for 1 billion rupees.

* Suzlon Energy on 28.18 million shares

* Unitech on 24.8 million shares

* Hindalco on 18.7 million shares

