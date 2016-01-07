* NSE index down 1.87 pct, BSE index eases 1.77 pct
* Volatility index hits highest level since Nov. 16
* Tata Motors falls nearly 6 pct
MUMBAI, Jan 7 Indian shares fell 2 percent on
Thursday to their lowest level in more than three weeks after
China accelerated the depreciation of the yuan, sparking sharp
falls in regional equity and currency markets.
China also suspended its stock markets for the rest of the
day less than half an hour after opening as a new
circuit-breaking mechanism was tripped for the second time this
week.
The concerns about markets in Asia's second-largest economy
sent India's VIX, which measures the local market's
expectation of volatility in the near term, higher by more than
12 percent to its highest level since Nov. 16.
Still, analysts felt Indian shares would ultimately
withstand the volatility triggered by China, given the sturdier
economic fundamentals.
"I think the market is over-reacting. The fundamentals of
the market and the economy are far better than what one could
hope for," said Deven Choksey, managing director at KR Choksey
Securities.
The broader NSE index was down 1.87 percent at 0726
GMT after falling as much as 2.07 percent to its lowest level
since Dec. 14 earlier in the day.
The benchmark BSE index was 1.77 percent lower
after falling as much as 2 percent to its lowest level since
Dec. 14. Both indexes have lost about 5 percent each this week.
Mid-cap stocks fell the most with the BSE mid-cap sub index
declining as much as 2.64 percent.
Among other stocks that fell, Tata Motors dropped
5.9 percent on worries a slowdown in China would hit Jaguar
sales.
Apollo Tyre fell 3.6 percent, CEAT
dropped 4.4 percent and JK Tyre declined about 6
percent as fears a cheaper yuan would make Chinese
tyre exports more attractive hit Indian tyre stocks.
Axis Bank shares fell 3.6 percent, State Bank of
India dropped 3 percent, and ICICI Bank
declined 2 percent.
Bloomberg TV earlier in the day reported the government was
mulling selling part of its stake in Axis Bank, the nation's
third-biggest private sector lender.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)