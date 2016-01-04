MUMBAI Jan 4 Indian stocks extended losses on Monday falling 2 percent and hitting their lowest level in nearly two weeks led a by 7 percent fall in Chinese equities that prompted exchanges in China to suspend trading.

The broader NSE index was down as much as 2.07 percent at 0810 GMT. The index hit its lowest intra-day level since Dec. 22 earlier in the session.

The benchmark BSE index was down 1.96 percent after falling as much as 2 percent. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)