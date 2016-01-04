MIDEAST STOCKS-Heightened geopolitical risk may keep foreign funds away
DUBAI, April 10 Escalation of geopolitical risk in the Middle East may keep foreign funds away from stock markets there on Monday.
MUMBAI Jan 4 Indian stocks extended losses on Monday falling 2 percent and hitting their lowest level in nearly two weeks led a by 7 percent fall in Chinese equities that prompted exchanges in China to suspend trading.
The broader NSE index was down as much as 2.07 percent at 0810 GMT. The index hit its lowest intra-day level since Dec. 22 earlier in the session.
The benchmark BSE index was down 1.96 percent after falling as much as 2 percent. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)
DUBAI, April 10 Escalation of geopolitical risk in the Middle East may keep foreign funds away from stock markets there on Monday.
HONG KONG, April 10 Chinese government debt futures got off to a slow start in Hong Kong on Monday as offshore investors, trading the world's third's biggest bond market for the first time, grappled with some operational issues and contract limits.