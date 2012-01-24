Jan 24 India's Strides Arcolab expects to cut its debt by $250 million after the drugmaker sold its Australian unit to U.S.-based Watson Pharmaceuticals for A$375 million ($395.61 million), a top official said on Tuesday.

The company's debt-to-equity ratio will fall to 0.6-0.7 from present 1.6, Arun Kumar, group chief executive, Strides Arcolab, told CNBC-TV18, sending its shares up more than 18 percent to their highest in at least over two years.

By 0656 GMT, the stock was at 472.35 rupees, up 15.89 percent in a firm Mumbai market. ($1 =0.95 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)