* Bodies being identified by DNA after severe burns
* Fire caused by explosion in weapons store while berthed
* Turns spotlight on India's ageing fleet
(Updates toll, adds navy quote)
By Sanjeev Miglani
NEW DELHI Aug 16 Divers have found the bodies of
four sailors who were on board an Indian naval submarine that
was badly damaged by a fire after an explosion, but it was
unlikely any of the 14 other crew members would be found alive,
the navy said on Friday
The explosion in a weapons store in the forward section of
the Russian-built INS Sindhurakshak on Tuesday night caused a
fire so hot it melted steel as the vessel lay berthed in Mumbai,
resulting in the navy's worst loss in more than four decades.
"The bodies are severely disfigured and not identifiable due
to severe burns. The bodies have been sent to INHS Ashiwini, the
naval hospital for DNA identification," spokesman Narendra
Vispute told reporters.
In an earlier statement, the navy said the heat of the
exploding weapons made it unlikely anybody inside could have
survived.
The sinking of the diesel-powered submarine is the biggest
blow for the navy, both in terms of lives and the loss of a
vessel, since a frigate was sunk in the 1971 war with Pakistan.
It has turned the spotlight on the navy's ageing submarine
fleet even as it spends billions of rupees on aircraft carriers
to counter the rising influence of the Chinese navy in the
Indian Ocean.
The Sindhurakshak is a Kilo class vessel, which were built
in former Soviet and later Russian shipyards for the Indian navy
from 1985 to 2000. The navy has 10 of the submarines and four
German HDW boats.
A defence source said the navy did not have a deep
submergence rescue vehicle that other navies use to save trapped
sailors, although in this case the incident occurred while it
was docked and not in the deep seas.
The navy said divers could not enter the Sindhurakshak for
more than 12 hours because of boiling water inside parts of the
vessel. Access was "almost impossible due to jammed doors and
hatches, distorted ladders, oily and muddy waters".
Only one diver could work at a time initially to clear a
path inside the submarine. Divers are trying to reach further
inside to find the remaining bodies, the navy said.
A naval board of inquiry has been ordered into how weapons
went off while the vessel was berthed in the high-security
Mumbai base.
Weapons on board such a submarine include torpedoes and
missiles that are launched over long ranges above water.
(Editing by Paul Tait and Alison Williams)