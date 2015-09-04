(Removes extraneous word from lead)
By Manoj Kumar and Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, Sept 4, India could save about $1.8
billion on fertilizer subsidies this year thanks to low energy
prices but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, two
sources said, has no plans to remove price controls, a reform
that would risk angering farmers.
Industry groups had hoped that the reform-minded Modi would
use the opportunity presented by lower prices to free up the
fertilizer market, as he did with diesel a year ago.
But stung by opposition to his reforms, including the defeat
of a pro-industry land reform that opponents said was damaging
for farmers, Modi is now more cautious of angering rural voters.
About two thirds of India's population live in the
countryside, and the prime minister is currently campaigning in
the large rural state of Bihar, where assembly elections are due
in a few weeks.
"Currently, there is no plan to raise urea prices, possibly
for the next few years," a senior official at the fertilizer
ministry, with direct knowledge of policy issues, told Reuters.
He said falls in naphtha and gas prices would likely reduce
the fertiliser subsidy bill to 600 billion rupees ($9.1 billion)
this fiscal year, about 18 percent below last year.
The savings will help India towards its goal of reducing the
fiscal deficit to 3.9 percent by the end of March, while
simultaneously increasing spending on roads and rail in an
attempt to revive the economy with a government-led stimulus.
Another official at the finance ministry said the funds
saved could be used for infrastructure or social sectors, which
have faced cuts this year.
Two sources said the import tax on urea, now 5 percent,
could be hiked to protect domestic producers from Chinese
fertiliser imports if the Chinese yuan currency were to weaken
further.
"Due to the fall in international gas prices, benefits from
the fall in fertiliser subsidy bill could accrue to the
government this fiscal year," said finance ministry spokesman
D.S. Malik. He declined to comment on the decision not to free
the market.
Critics of price controls say they encourage Indian farmers
to use too much urea, rather than a mix of fertilisers that
would be better for productivity and soil health.
"There was a lot of expectation when Modi came to power. We
are a bit disillusioned. We do not see any change as far as
fertiliser policy, payment of subsidies or ease of doing
business are concerned," said Satish Chander, director general
of the Fertiliser Association of India, an industry group.
Farmers pay 5,360 rupees ($81) per tonne for subsidised
urea, almost unchanged since 2000. Nutrients like Di-Ammonium
Phosphate (DAP) and potash, which are partly subsidised, cost
three to four times more.
India now produces urea at about $375 a tonne, industry
experts say, meaning any change to the subsidy would be quickly
felt by both farmers and fertiliser companies.
Fertiliser producers, which include Tata Chemicals
and Chambal Fertilisers have long asked for prices to
be freed, or that subsidies be paid directly to farmers as cash
transfers.
Finance Ministry officials said a lack of land records meant
it would be difficult to shift to cash transfers anytime soon.
($1 = 66.25 rupees)
