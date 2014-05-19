MUMBAI May 19 Indian state-oil refiners will
receive 247 billion rupees ($4.18 billion) worth of planned
subsidy payouts in three tranches, including one worth 80
billion rupees that was already paid on May 16, a senior company
official told Reuters on Monday.
The next tranch worth 80 billion rupees will be paid to the
three state-run oil refiners on Tuesday, while the last 87
billion rupees will be paid on May 26, the official said,
declining to be identified as he is not authorised to discuss
the payouts with media.
The three tranches are part of the 350 billion rupees
approved by the Congress-led government for the January-March
quarter, but which had been rolled over to the new fiscal year
started in April.
The official did not know when the remaining 103 billion
rupees would be paid out.
($1 = 59.0300 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)