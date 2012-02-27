NEW DELHI Feb 27 An Indian committee to
study deregulation of the sugar sector will submit its report in
six months, the chairman of the panel said, after meeting
officials from the food, farm and finance ministries.
"We are trying to outline all the issues facing the sugar
sector," C. Rangarajan, who also heads the prime minister's
Economic Advisory Council, said on Monday.
"We are meeting after one month again and in six months'
time we will submit reports," he said.
India is the world's top sugar consumer.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)