By Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, June 23 India will raise its import
duty on sugar to 40 percent from 15 percent, as the government
tries to revive business at mills that owe farmers around $1.84
billion, the food minister said on Monday.
The climb in import duty will make overseas purchases nearly
unviable for refiners in the world's biggest consumer of the
sweetener, hitting shipments from suppliers such as Brazil,
Thailand and Pakistan.
"We have reached a consensus to raise the import duty to 40
percent," Ram Vilas Paswan said after meeting senior government
officials.
Local sugar prices, which had been stifled by rising
stockpiles, jumped 1.5 percent following the announcement and
are likely to rise further if monsoon rains stay subdued as
expected in the next few weeks, dealers said.
Paswan also told reporters the subsidy on raw sugar exports
would be extended until September. India increased the subsidy
for raw sugar earlier this month to boost output and exports.
But large-scale exports are unlikely in the short term, as
most of this year's raw sugar output has already been shipped.
India is likely to export more than 2 million tonnes of
sugar in 2014/15 as the top consumer is set to produce a surplus
of the sweetener for the fifth straight year despite chances of
reduced rainfall, a commodities executive said earlier this
BOOST TO BIOFUEL
The government has also decided to raise the mandatory level
for blending ethanol in gasoline to 10 percent from 5 percent,
Paswan said.
Trying to emulate the success of Brazil's booming biofuel
industry, India launched its ambitious ethanol blending
programme in 2006, but disagreements between sugar mills and oil
companies over pricing stymied progress.
New Delhi is now trying to promote ethanol blending that
could help it in reducing its current account deficit and also
boost mills' earnings. Indian mills produce ethanol from
molasses, a byproduct of sugar production.
The government is also considering extending the duration of
repayments of interest free loans made to mills against excise
duty to five years from three years, Paswan said.
Shares of sugar makers such as Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd
Shree Renuka Sugars Balrampur Chini Mills
and Dhampur Sugar Mills jumped more than 10
percent following the government announcement in a weak Mumbai
market.
