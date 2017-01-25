* Sugar output seen at 21.3 vs demand of around 25 mln T
* Govt may allow duty-free imports as output falls -traders
* ISMA say no need to import, stockpiles are ample
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, Jan 25 India's sugar production may fall
to 21.3 million tonnes for the 2016/17 crop year, the lowest in
seven years and 9 percent lower than previously forecast, as
drought has curtailed cane supplies in key producing states, a
trade body said on Wednesday.
The production drop could lift local prices and
prompt the world's biggest sugar consumer to allow duty-free
imports of the sweetener, supporting global prices that
are trading near their highest level in one-and-a-half months.
Sugar mills in the top producing state of Maharashtra and
the third-biggest producing state of Karnataka are closing
earlier than initial expectations, the Indian Sugar Mills
Association (ISMA) said in a statement.
As of January 15, Indian mills have produced 10.5 million
tonnes of sugar, down 5.3 percent compared to the same period a
year ago.
"Sugar mills, in the drought affected areas, have started
closing down, the difference from last year will be higher as
the season progresses," the trade body said.
Sugar mills typically operate between November and April,
but this year mills have stopped crushing as back-to-back
droughts cut cane supplies.
On Tuesday, a government official said the country could
produce 22.5 million tonnes of sugar during the 2016/17 season
that started on Oct. 1.
But traders said production could fall below 20.5 million
tonnes in the current season.
"The government's and ISMA's production estimates are
optimistic. The way sugar factories are closing in Maharashtra,
I don't think it can produce more than 4.5 million tonnes," said
a Mumbai-based dealer with global trading firm.
Maharashtra produced 8.41 million tonnes of sugar in the
2015/16 season, while India's total output was 25.1 million
tonnes. India's demand is pegged around 25 million tonnes.
"In summer months prices will rise due to lower production.
It may then force government to allow duty-free imports," said a
New Delhi-based trader with global trading firm.
But the ISMA said there is no need to import the sweetener
as stockpiles are ample and production is expected to jump in
the next season.
India started the 2016/17 season with carry-forward stocks
of 7.75 million tonnes, the ISMA said. That is down from 10.2
million tonnes the year before though higher than the typical
level of about 6 million.
"Sugar production in Maharashtra and Karnataka in the next
season should be back to normal. Therefore, there will be
surplus sugar production as compared to domestic requirement in
2017/18 season," it said.
