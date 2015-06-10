MUMBAI, June 10 Shares in India's Surana Solar
Ltd dropped 13.6 percent on Wednesday, more than
reversing steep early gains, after widely-followed investor
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala denied exchange data showing he had bought
the stock.
Earlier, the shares rose as much as 17.4 percent after data
from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed Jhunjhunwala had
bought 256,500, or 0.5 percent, of the outstanding shares in
Surana Solar on Tuesday.
However, Jhunjhunwala denied being the buyer, sending the
shares sharply lower.
"I don't own even a single share," he told Reuters.
The NSE and India's financial regulator were not immediately
available to comment.
Jhunjhunwala has a large following among small investors in
India and news of his purchases, or sales, can impact the
fortune of shares.
Narendra Surana, chairman of Surana Solar which has a market
capitalisation of 2.62 billion rupees ($41.04 million), said he
had spent the day dealing with queries about the volatility of
the stock.
"It is unfortunately a needless distraction for me. Now I'll
be spending time answering to the regulator and stock exchange
on what happened," he told Reuters, without elaborating.
India is no stranger to sharp share price moves, and market
rumours often drive stock prices up only to be disproved later.
By the end of the trading day, 5.8 million Surana Solar
shares had changed hands, compared with a daily average of just
over 141,000 shares last week.
($1 = 63.8350 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rafael Nam and Himank Sharma; Additional
reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Mark Potter)