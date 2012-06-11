NEW DELHI, June 11 India's Suzlon Energy
on Monday said bondholders have agreed to give the
company 45 days more to repay foreign currency bonds maturing in
June.
Suzlon, the world's fifth-largest wind manufacturer by
cumulative installed capacity, now has until July 27 to repay
$360 million of foreign currency convertible bonds. It has to
repay another $207 million bonds in October.
Bondholders met on Monday and agreed to an extension that
will give Suzlon more time to raise fresh debt for the
repayment. The company has also received Reserve Bank of India's
permission for the extension.
Suzlon had earlier said it was in advanced stage to raise as
much as $300 million in loans to repay bondholders.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)