Feb 11 Suzlon Energy Ltd results for the quarter ended December.

(versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)

Net profit/(loss) (2.86) vs (2.54)

Total income 50.33 vs 44.94

NOTE: Suzlon is a wind turbine maker. The numbers are consolidated.

Suzlon said in a statement on Saturday its order book til-date stood at 372 billion rupees ($7.5 billion).

($1 = 49.4050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI)