UPDATE 2-Oil stable as OPEC's cuts bite, although bloated market still weighs
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
Feb 11 Suzlon Energy Ltd results for the quarter ended December.
(versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)
Net profit/(loss) (2.86) vs (2.54)
Total income 50.33 vs 44.94
NOTE: Suzlon is a wind turbine maker. The numbers are consolidated.
Suzlon said in a statement on Saturday its order book til-date stood at 372 billion rupees ($7.5 billion).
($1 = 49.4050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI)
LONDON, Feb 10 Brent futures prices indicate the crude market is expected to move into a deficit with a significant draw down in stocks from the middle of the year.
