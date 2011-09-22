NEW DELHI, Sept 22 State-run Oil and Natural Gas
Corp.(ONGC) is considering shipping crude to India from a Syrian
joint-venture if U.S. and European sanctions prevent sales
continuing to refiners in Europe.
The European Union and the United States have imposed
wide-reaching sanctions against Syria, including an embargo on
crude imports, to put economic pressure on President Bashar
al-Assad in the hope of ending six-months of violence against
anti-government demonstrations.
Syria exported 150,000 barrels per day of total output of
370,000 bpd in July, according to the International
Energy Agency. Most of the oil flows to Germany, Italy and
France.
Three ONGC sources said on Thursday the company was
"exploring the possibility" of refining the Syrian crude at a
236,400 bpd coastal refinery it runs through its subsidiary,
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd , rather than
cutting output at the Syrian fields.
ONGC's share of oil from the joint venture it has in Syria
with the China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) is around 13,000
to 14,000 barrels per day (bpd), one source said.
The sources did not say whether ONGC was considering
importing only its equity share from Syria or whether it was
considering taking more.
D. K. Sarraf, managing director of ONGC Videsh, the overseas
investment arm of ONGC, was not immediately available for
comment.
At present, India imports no crude from Syria .
The ONGC and CNPC joint venture holds a stake in Syria's
main oil producing consortium, Al Furat Petroleum Company. Furat
is operated by state-run Syrian Petroleum Co. and Shell.
The venture holds a 33.3-37.5 percent participating interest
in four production sharing contracts covering output from 36
onshore fields in Syria, according to ONGC's website.
Output from those fields is about 83,000 bpd, and ONGC's
share of that is about 16-17 percent, one of the sources said.
"It makes sense to bring oil to India. It will be a win-win
situation, we need oil and Syrian oil quality is good...if we
get it to India there will not be any forced output cut," said
one of the sources.
All declined to be identified as they were not authorised to
talk to the media.
India, the world's fourth-biggest oil importer, imports
nearly 80 percent of the oil it consumes.
The Indian government has charged ONGC with securing energy
supplies overseas to fuel the country's fast-growing economy.
