* Syria cut crude production due to EU sanctions
* Al Furat producing 70,500 bpd oil, down 17 pct from
mid-Sept
* Shipping Corp's effort to book vessel for HPCL did not
materialise-sources
NEW DELHI, Dec 8 India's ONGC Videsh Ltd,
the overseas investment arm of state-run explorer Oil and
Natural Gas Corp, is considering importing crude oil
from Syria, where it has equity oil, India's junior Oil Minister
R.P.N. Singh told lawmakers on Thursday
The European Union and the United States have imposed
wide-reaching sanctions against Syria, including an embargo on
crude imports, to put economic pressure on President Bashar
al-Assad in the hope of ending months of violence against
anti-government demonstrations.
ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) is talking to Indian refiners about
the feasibility of lifting Syrian crude, Singh said.
India does not import any crude from Syria. Reuters in
September reported that ONGC was considering shipping Syrian
crude to India.
"The European Union oil import sanction prohibits only EU
countries from importing Syrian crude oil," Singh said.
"OVL is pursuing with Indian refining companies the
feasibility of lifting of crude oil from Syria."
Singh said output from oil fields of Al Furat project in
Syria, in which ONGC has a stake, was scaled back by about 17
percent from mid-September on the advise of Syrian government.
Before September the project was producing oil and
condensate at the rate of 85,000 barrels per day, he said,
adding currently the project is producing crude oil and
condensate at the rate of 70,500 bpd.
State refiner Hindustan Petroleum had engaged
Shipping Corp of India to hire a vessel to import
Syrian crude, a source told Reuters last month.
Provisional fixtures show that SCI managed to hire
Greece-based Eurotankers' Remi vessel to import crude on behalf
of HPCL, but two sources privy to the development said that this
fixture did not materialise.
Syrian produces 385,000 barrels per day, or less than 0.5
percent of global supply, and exports around 150,000 bpd mainly
to refineries in Europe.
It can only refine up to 240,000 bpd so it does not have
anywhere near enough spare capacity to process all the crude it
has been selling to Europe.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee and
William Hardy)