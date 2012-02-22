* Device maker DataWind says project "on hold"
* Rift emerges with government over "world's cheapest"
tablet
* Government to seek new partners to build device
By Frank Jack Daniel
NEW DELHI, Feb 22 A "$35" computer
launched last year in India as the world's cheapest tablet has
run into problems and companies will be invited to bid again to
make the device after complaints of poor performance and hiccups
rolling out a pilot model.
The government has hailed the Aakash tablet as an
achievement of Indian frugal engineering that would end the
digital divide in a country where only one in every 10 of its
1.2 billion people use the Internet.
Products such as Apple Inc's iPad are beyond the
reach even of many in the fast-growing middle class. The locally
assembled machine has a cost price of around $50 and was to be
sold to students by the government for $35.
But only 10,000 units have been shipped since October. The
relationship between the device's manufacturer, DataWind, and a
government research institute soured amid complaints by test
users that the processor was too slow, the battery life short
and the resistive touch screen hard to use.
The government's Human Resource Development Ministry is due
to launch a new tender in the next few weeks to seek partners to
build the tablet - a process that could see DataWind dropped.
"It is not automatic that because you have done phase one
you will do phase two," said a senior official at the ministry
with direct knowledge of the project.
Datawind won a contract last year to make 100,000
units for the government and it was thought likely it would make
the additional 1 million units called for in the second phase of
production. But it had lost its first-mover advantage and would
face renewed competition for the contract, the official said.
"The feeling is that sufficient interest has been generated
to get better specifications at the same or a lower price,"
added the official, who declined to be named.
A small London-based company, DataWind developed the tablet
with the Indian Institute of Technology. The company said the
institute had changed the specifications late last year and now
wanted a device that could meet U.S. military durability
requirement for the same rock-bottom price.
"Among other things that requires the device to take 4
inches an hour of sustained rain," DataWind CEO Suneet Singh
told Reuters.
"We objected to it and the project has been on hold since
then, we are working with the ministry to get that resolved,"
Singh said after meeting with ministry officials in New Delhi on
Tuesday.
India has a reputation for creating affordable products that
are easy to use and sturdy enough to handle its rugged
environment -- from Tata Motors' $2,000 Nano car to
generic versions of pharmaceuticals.
But despite being a leader in software and IT services,
India trails fellow BRIC nations Brazil, Russia and China in the
drive to get the masses connected to the Internet and mobile
phones, a report by risk analysis firm Maplecroft said last
year.
The number of Internet users grew 15-fold between 2000 and
2010 in India, according to another report. Still, just 8
percent of Indians have access. That compares with nearly 40
percent in China.
The Aakash is aimed at university students for digital
learning via a government platform that distributes electronic
books and courses.
DataWind says it is receiving tens of thousands of orders
daily for a commercial version of the tablet with a built-in
GPRS modem that is due to be launched this month for 2,999
rupees ($61).
