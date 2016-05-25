PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 2
Feb 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MUMBAI May 25 India's biggest steel manufacturer, Tata Steel Ltd said its fourth quarter loss narrowed on lower costs and a smaller charge on impairment of assets.
For the January to March quarter, it reported a net loss of 32.14 billion rupees ($478 million) compared with 56.74 billion rupees last year.
Net sales during the fourth fiscal quarter fell 12.5 percent to 291.6 billion rupees. ($1 = 67.2962 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
Feb 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
LONDON, Feb 2 The falling cost of electric vehicle and solar technology will halt demand growth for oil and coal from 2020, according to research published on Thursday, posing a threat to fossil fuel companies unprepared for the transition.