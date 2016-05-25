MUMBAI May 25 India's biggest steel manufacturer, Tata Steel Ltd said its fourth quarter loss narrowed on lower costs and a smaller charge on impairment of assets.

For the January to March quarter, it reported a net loss of 32.14 billion rupees ($478 million) compared with 56.74 billion rupees last year.

Net sales during the fourth fiscal quarter fell 12.5 percent to 291.6 billion rupees. ($1 = 67.2962 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)