NEW DELHI, July 19 India's federal cabinet on
Thursday approved spinning off surplus land held by telecoms
carrier Tata Communications into a special purpose
vehicle (SPV) majority owned by the state, Information and
Broadcasting Minister Ambika Soni said.
The spin-off will pave the way for the sale of the land, and
could be a breakthrough for the company, which has said the
unresolved matter has hindered its equity raising plans.
Tata Communications is a former state monopoly in which
India's Tata Group took a 50 percent stake in 2002. The Indian
government still owns 26 percent of the company.
The total surplus land, measuring about 774 acres, was to be
hived-off into a separate company, but the process has been
delayed for almost a decade.
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Tony Munroe)