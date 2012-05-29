MUMBAI May 29 India's Tata Motors said net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter more than doubled, as emerging demand for its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles offset lacklustre performance at its core domestic business.

The company, part of the software-to-steel Tata Group conglomerate, said consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March was 62.5 billion rupees ($1.13 billion), as against 26.23 billion rupees from the same period a year previously.

Consolidated net profit, after accounting for minority interest and share of associates, was at 62.3 billion rupees.

Consolidated revenue rose 44 percent to 506.09 billion rupees, compared with 351.48 billion rupees a year ago.

The company, which makes the ultra-cheap Nano car and the sleek luxury Range Rover SUVs, said net profit for JLR for the quarter ended March was GBP696 million ($1.09 billion). ($1 = 55.1800 Indian rupees) ($1 = 0.6368 British pounds) (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)